Central University Faculty of Law donates to Nsawam prison

The weekend wing of Level 200 Law students from the Central University (Christ Temple campus) paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the prison staff of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison last weekend.
The visit was to give the students a practical understanding of the Criminal Justice system, with emphasis on the nature and workings of the prison system in Ghana.
The leadership of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison gave the students a full tour of the prison facility, including the adequately equipped in-prison school block. Speaking to the law students, the Assistant Director of Prison, Joseph Yankey, who is the Officer in charge of Education at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, explained that the inmates enjoyed free quality education from the basic level to the tertiary level.
According to him, “our inmates receive education from primary school all the way to the university level and their examination results are one of the best in the Eastern Region of Ghana".
The students used the opportunity to donate three-in-one benches to the visitor's lounge of the prison facility. While accepting the donation, the Public Relations Officer of the prison facility, Superintendent Adamu Latif, stated that "the donation has arrived at a very good time and we are most grateful".
The leadership of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison expressed its appreciation to the Central University Faculty of Laws and further appealed to the general public for more donations towards the facility, especially during this Christmas season.