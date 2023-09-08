Celebrate Ghana's First President with Graphic Digital's Nkrumah Quiz

Graphic Digital, a distinguished brand under the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), is set to commemorate the legacy of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah this month.

From September 8-21, 2023, enthusiasts can put their knowledge to the test by participating in the Graphic Digital Celebrating Nkrumah Quiz.

The quiz will feature daily trivia, providing an opportunity for participants to showcase their understanding of Dr. Nkrumah's significant contributions.

To join the quiz, simply visit the official Facebook page - @DailyGraphic or follow them on X (formerly known as Twitter) - @GraphicGH.

Participants in this celebratory event stand a chance to win complimentary subscriptions to the Graphic News Plus app. This app offers daily access to a range of Graphic brands, including the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Business, GraphicOnline, and Graphic Sports.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, born on September 21, 1909, and passed on April 27, 1972, remains an iconic figure in Ghanaian history. He was not only a distinguished politician but also a political theorist and revolutionary. Dr. Nkrumah's indomitable spirit led the Gold Coast to its independence from British colonial rule in 1957, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history.

In addition to his role in Ghana's independence, Dr. Nkrumah was a staunch advocate for Pan-Africanism, playing a key role in the establishment of the Organization of African Unity. His dedication to the cause of unity and his efforts to promote peace earned him the prestigious Lenin Peace Prize from the Soviet Union in 1962.

This celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's life and achievements promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience for all participants.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to engage with Ghana's rich history and stand a chance to win valuable prizes. Join the Graphic Digital Celebrating Nkrumah Quiz today!