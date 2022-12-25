'Ceasefire' in spirit of Xmas, seek nonviolent ways to address grievances - Peace Council to Bawku residents

The National Peace Council (NPC) has said the feat achieved by Ghana as the second most peaceful country in Africa and the first in West Africa in the 2022 Global Peace Index Report ranking was not achieved in a "vacuum".
Bawku: 4 reportedly killed, 2 others in critical condition following fresh attacks
Reports from Bawku suggests that some shootings on Saturday, December 24, 2022, have resulted in at least four more deaths, aside the seven who were killed six days ago.
In the Saturday incident, the victims were reportedly killed in fresh attacks in Bawku in the Upper East Region, according to reports.
Sources have said at least two more people have also been critically wounded and are receiving treatment in the hospital.
The shootings reportedly occurred at a suburb widely believed to be inhabited by people who do not belong to any of the factions involved in the chieftaincy dispute.
The police in Bawku have confirmed some killings but yet to give details.
END OF YEAR MESSAGE BY THE NATIONAL PEACE COUNCIL
The National Peace Council expresses gratitude to God for his mercies on the government and people of Ghana for keeping the country through, a rather challenging year.
The 2022 Global Peace Index Report ranked Ghana as the second most peaceful country in Africa and the first in West Africa. This feat has not been achieved in a vacuum.
It’s indeed, our collective efforts, as a people, determined to sustain our peace and democracy. The National Peace Council is grateful to government, traditional rulers, political parties, businesses, academia, the diplomatic community, civil society, and the people of Ghana for their contributions to the peace and stability of the country.
The National Peace Council is however disturbed by recent happenings, particularly, chieftaincy disputes in some parts of the country in the last few days, that have the potential to derail the gains of peace and stability of the country.
It’s of concern to the National Peace Council that in December 2022 alone, Ghana has recorded fatalities in Bawku in the Upper East Region, Battor in the Volta Region and Buipe in the Savannah Region leading to injuries of people, and loss of lives and properties.
The Council wishes to call on all sides of the feuding parties in these conflicts to cease fire, in the spirit of the season and seek nonviolent ways to address their grievances.
The National Peace Council expresses gratitude to the security agencies for the swift responses to these unfortunate escalations and respectfully urges the REGSECs in the affected regions to conduct the necessary inquiry into the circumstances that led to these unfortunate occurrences.
The National Peace Council and our partners will continue to work closely with the REGSECs to explore opportunities for dialogue as soon as practicable and hereby appeals to both the Mamprusis and the Kusasis on the Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee to make the mechanism work for the restoration of peace in Bawku.
It’s in this spirit that the Council appeals to the Kusasis to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee (BIEPC) and return to the forum for dialogue to resume.
The National Peace Council calls on all the peoples of Ghana to continue to live in peace and tolerance for sustainable development.
May the blessings of the Christmas season, unite us!
REV DR ERNEST ADU GYAMFI CHAIRMAN
