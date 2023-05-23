CATS organises inter-unit cooking competition, food exhibition

Justice Agbenorsi May - 23 - 2023 , 13:43

The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) has emerged winners of the second inter-unit cooking competition of the Ghana Armed Forces Catering Training School (CATS).

GAFCSC beat the Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), first-runner up, and the Engineer Regiment, second-runner up, to become winners.

The competition, in which 10 units participated, formed part of efforts by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to deepen the skills and knowledge of military chefs.

Organised under the auspices of the Military Academy Training Schools (MATS) of the GAF, the competition was on the theme: “Unearthing the culinary skills of military chefs”.

As part of the ceremony, there was also the stripping and assembling of rifle competition among the Navy, Army and the Airforce as part of amusement to cheer the audience who witnessed the competition.

It also featured an eating competition from the participating units.

Quality

Assistant Commandant of TRADOC, Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye Kuleno, explained that since its establishment, GAFCSC had offered quality, sustained and civil catering and food service training to the personnel of GAF, their family members and the general public.

He noted that as the only unit authorised within the GAF to train chefs and cook service personnel with hospitality and catering services skills, the annual competition was instituted to pitch the best chefs of the various units against one another in order to demonstrate their skills and expertise in their chosen trade with the colours.

“Events of this nature will go a long way to enhance the skills among military chefs and also advance the cause of sustaining troops in the field and more importantly to provide nutritional balance of food in order to maintain a good blog morale among troops,” Brig. Gen. Kuleno said.

Commendation

The Sanaahene of Ati New Tafo Akyem and President of the Royal Chiefs Association of Ghana, Okatakyie Nana Anim I, commended the GAF for organising the competition.

He added that his association would support GAF in activities seeking to foster army-civilian relationship.

Nana Anim urged the GAF to improve on the competition as the culinary sector was an integral part of the country’s tourism which had the potential to generate revenue for the country.