Businessman builds classroom block for school

The Chief of Akyem Manso and Benkumhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Sintim Poku III, has inaugurated a GH¢60,000 two-unit classroom block for the Akyem Manso AME Zion Basic School complex in the Eastern Region.
The facility, which is connected to electricity, was constructed by Mr Moses Vincent Okai-Gyau, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GHANABA Enterprise, an Accra-based wooden doors processing factory.
Obrempong Poku commended Mr Okai-Gyau for the gesture and urged well-to-do Manso citizens to emulate the example and contribute towards the development of the town.
He advised the staff and pupils of the school to maximise the usage of the facilities to justify the investment intended to produce intellectuals to contribute towards the progress of the town.
Obrempong Poku also enjoined the teachers to instil discipline in the children so they would grow up to be morally upright and responsible future leaders.
The Akyem Manso Circuit Supervisor of the Ghana Education Service, Rev. Elijah Amponsah-Badu, expressed gratitude to Mr Okai-Gyau for his generosity, and urged the staff and pupils of the school to take proper care of the building for it to serve future generations.
Covid-19 protocols
Rev. Amponsah-Badu further advised the teachers and pupils to strictly observe the Covid-19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks, to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Resident Pastor of the Akyem Manso AME Zion Church, Rev. Solomon Kobina Odoom, enjoined the teachers to guide the schoolchildren to refrain from social vices such as the use of illicit drugs and stealing.
He urged parents to provide their wards with their school needs and ensure that they concentrated on their books at home instead of roaming in the streets after school hours.
Citation
The Headteacher of the schools, Rev. Christian Krampah, presented a citation to Mr Okai-Gyau for his commitment to the school.
The 82-year-old mother of the philanthropist, Ms Dorcas Koranteng, received the citation on behalf of Mr Okai-Gyau.
Rev. Krampah appealed to the government and non-governmental organisations for more classrooms to accommodate the over 1,000 learners in the school.
A relation of Mr Okai-Gyau, Ms Dorothy Asiedu, who supervised the construction of the facility, said the benefactor provided the school block as a former pupil of the basic school and also to honour his father, who was a former headteacher of the school.