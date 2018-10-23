Bunsu junction accident claims 4 lives

Four people died on the spot on Tuesday when the vehicle they were traveling on was involved in an accident at Bunso Junction, near the Linda Dor Restaurant.
The remains of the four, a male and three females have been deposited at the Tafo Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.
Twenty four others, three in critical condition are currently on admission receiving treatment at the Osiem and Kibi Government hospitals respectively.
The three in critical condition are to transferred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.
The deceased were on board a Sprinter bus with registration number GX 3787 – 13. They were travelling from Accra towards the Ashanti Region and their vehicle was hit from behind by a tipper truck, which crashed them against a DAF cargo truck which was ahead.
The Eastern Regional Director of the National Road Safety Commission, Mr Abdulai Bawa Ghansah told Graphic Online that the tipper truck’s registration number is AS 9153-G whilst that of the cargo truck is GT 4246 – 11.
The driver of the tipper truck, Godwin Asha is among the injured.
Mr Ghansah said the tipper truck, which was loaded with sand was travelling from Kibi to Nsutam and on reaching the Linda Dor section of the Accra-Kumasi highway, the brakes developed a fault and hit the back of the sprinter benz bus and crashed it against a DAF cargo truck which was ahead.
The bus was loaded with 27 passengers while the DAF cargo truck was carrying mosquito nets and was moving from Accra to Kumasi.
The bus was mangled and the cargo truck veered to the right side of the road and fell on its side. The tipper truck proceeded and also fell at the left side of the road near a kiosk.
An eye witness said the driver of the tipper truck was heard waving and shouting "give way, give way" before the accident.