Build schools for children along Volta Lake - Kaledzi

A philanthropist, Vincent Kwame Kaledzi, has appealed to the government, and agencies in charge of education, rural development as well as public spirited organisations to build educational facilities and also establish development projects for communities along the Volta Lake.
He said the construction of schools in particular, was of urgent importance in view of schoolchildren that continue to perish on the lake on their way to school.
“We have to pay urgent attention to lives of the schoolchildren that are lost through canoe disasters while crossing the lake from their towns and villages that are without basic and senior high schools,” he stressed.
Kaledzi
Mr Kaledzi made the appeal at Atiagome in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region, when he presented GH¢5,000 to the families of the eight schoolchildren who perished in the recent canoe disaster on their way to school from Atigagome to Wayokope three weeks ago.
He expressed grave worry about how those deaths had become rampant on the lakes adding that “parents have to live with bated breath when their children leave for school till they return.
Appeal
Mr Kaledzi also appealed for support for communities at Tapa- Abotoase, where he handed over a three-unit pavilion he had personally constructed to serve as a school for children of Odometo who otherwise have to cross the lake daily to C-K Korpe for education.
The two philanthropic presentations were made on behalf of Mr Kaledzi by the President of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council, Jacob Kabore Ageke, through the Xornametor Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation of Mr Kaledzi, a business man and traditional ruler under the stool name Togbi Xornametor.
In an interview, Mr Kaledzi, who is also the brain behind the establishment of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council, lamented the plight of schoolchildren from Tapa Abotoase in the Biakoye District.
Mr Kaledzi said it was most unfortunate that the Volta Lake, with its tremendous benefit to the socio- economic development of the country should lead to the misery of citizens who sacrificed their land and comfort for the construction of the Akosombo Dam.