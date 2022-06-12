Broadspectrum Limited plants 3,000 trees on Green Ghana Day

As part of activities to mark Green Ghana Day, staff of the E-Agric Project of Broadspectrum Limited has partnered with the people of Jantong Daboashie; a farming community in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region to embark on a tree planting exercise.
The staff of Broadspectrum and the community members planted 3,000 teak seedlings on a 5-acre land as well as 50 ornamental plants along the road leading to the community, the primary school, the chief’s palace and the CHPS compound in the community.
The company also made a donation of chairs and other items to the Chief and the people of the community.
Speaking after the event, the Project Manager of the E-Agric Project, Mr. Castro Antwi-Danso indicated that, the intention was to establish a long-term relationship between Broadspectrum Limited and the Jantong Daboashie Community.
He said that the creation of the 5-acre teak plantation was part of the efforts by Broadspectrum to broaden its greener business impact across the country.
Broadspectrum Limited is an African Information Communication Technology company that offers a unique range of innovative and advanced communication and digital solutions to boost Africa’s digital economy support African business productivity and connect them to the world.
The company is currently providing technological solutions for the Ministry of Agriculture on the Planting for Food and Jobs programme in the five Northern Regions of Ghana.
The Project involves the biometric registration of 1.7 million farmers to create a database of farmers and is currently being used for the national input subsidy programme in the 5 Northern Regions.
The Green Ghana Day is on the back of creating a collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigating climate change, and inculcating in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits.