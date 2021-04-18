The first grand prize winner of the [email protected] 70 loyalty promo, Mr Prince Hayford has been presented with a brand new KIA Pegas vehicle.
It was presented to him at a ceremony in Accra on Friday (April 16, 2021).
Mr Hayford, a Kasoa based 53-year old businessman received the keys to the vehicle at the RANA Motors Showroom at the ceremony organized by the Graphic Communication Group Limited (GCGL) and Rana Motors.
He expressed gratitude to the two companies for the prize and added that he will continue to contest to win the three other cars.
"I am very grateful to the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and Rana Motors for organizing this competition and I am happy to be the winner of the grand prize, KIA Pegas car. I will continue in the competition and make sure I win the other three cars too."
He won with 126,000 loyalty points.
Interestingly, Mr Hayford has won other promotions from the GCGL.
PHOTO: The winner, Mr Prince Hayford
He once won the Father's Day promo, Mother's Day promo and also emerged as the ultimate winner for the Graphic Showbiz Valentine Promo.
He also won two tickets to travel to Brazil with his wife under a promo organized by Graphic Sports.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Editor for Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah said the [email protected] Loyalty promo is being organized as part of the GCGL's 70th anniversary to reward active and loyal customers of the media giant.
Mr Asmah said the promotion which was launched in October 2020 is in two categories.
"The first category is the Daily promotion and the second category is the Monthly promotion. The grand prize to be won at the end of the promotion is four new KIA Pegas cars from Rana Motors, the lead sponsor of the promotion. The other sponsor is Lalafio.com", he indicated.
Daily winners are awarded GH¢200 while the monthly winners receive GH¢1,000.
[email protected] Loyalty Promo
The promotion is currently available to customers on the MTN and Vodafone networks, vendors and Graphic users.
Readers of any of the GCGL's brands — the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Sports, Graphic Showbiz, Graphic Business, Junior Graphic and Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh), — are rewarded daily, weekly and quarterly with prizes worth over GH¢1 million.
The ultimate prizes to be won at the end of the promotion are four new KIA Pegas sedan cars.
How to win
Customers may participate by subscribing to the [email protected] Promo via the USSD short code *706# and then proceed to [email protected] Promo page on Lalafio.com to stream videos.
Participants in the promo accumulate points by increasing their number of views on Lalafio.com.
Customers may also participate in the promo by filling out cut-outs from the Daily Graphic and dropping them off at selected collection points across the country.
How to qualify
To qualify, participants have to accumulate more points by views of live music performances on Lalafio.com. The more views accumulated, the more points are accumulated towards winning a car!
Besides, participants may accumulate more points by downloading the Graphic NewsPlus app directly from Lalafio.com, where users can share screenshots of their profile pages to earn extra points.
Screenshots shared must be from active accounts on the Graphic NewsPlus app in order to earn extra points.