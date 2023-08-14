BOST's Augustine Appiah named HR Business Leader of the Decade

Daily Graphic Aug - 14 - 2023 , 10:18

The General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Augustine Appiah, has been named the Human Resource Business Leader of the decade.

He received the award at the third National Governance and Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA) 2023 held in Accra on Friday,August 4, 2023.

The awards ceremony was held on the theme: "Transformational Leadership; passion, vision & strategic management for development."

BOST was acknowledged as the company with the "Most Innovative Workplace Design."

Mr Appiah was also acknowledged as one of the top 20 influential human resource business leaders in Ghana for his dedication to work at BOST.

With close to two decades of experience in both national and international multicultural environments, he has also worked alongside C-Suite executives, directors and leaders across various industries, including telecommunications and oil and gas.

At BOST, he oversees a workforce of nearly 600 staff and leads the strategic functions of the company.

Mr Appiah is also playing a pivotal role in implementing staffing strategies, including labour and employee relations, learning and talent development, compensation, change management, organisational effectiveness and human resource governance.

“His exceptional leadership abilities have facilitated productive and harmonious meetings between union leaders and management, fostering a safe, engaged and productive workplace,” a statement issued by BOST said.

In response to the recognition, Mr Appiah expressed gratitude to those who have been part of his professional journey and reiterated his commitment to advancing human resource practices.

Profile

Mr Appiah has expertise in organisational psychology, is a certified executive coach, balanced scorecard champion and senior human resource consultant. He holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in industrial and organisational psychology.