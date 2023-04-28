BOST, Education Ministry to offer scholarships to 50 students

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 28 - 2023 , 06:57

THE Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) and the Ministry of Education have partnered to provide scholarships for 50 needy, brilliant students to pursue Engineering and Computer Science programmes in seven universities in the country.

The sponsorship package valued at GHC 1.5 million, includes accommodation, tuition, a laptop and stipend to support each student to undertake a four-year programme.

MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between BOST and the Ministry of Education was, therefore, signed last Wednesday to that effect.

The Head of Legal at BOST, Harriet Amoah, signed for her company while the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mamle Andrews, initialed for the ministry.

It was witnessed by the Head of Legal at the Ministry of Education, Matilda Awiah Azuimah.

The focus of the initiative is in the rural areas and inner cities.

Among other things, the ministry would recruit the beneficiaries, facilitate admission, manage beneficiary data and welfare, provide coaching and mentoring as well as monitoring and evaluation.

It would also facilitate the placement of the beneficiaries in the company and other related establishment during the national service.

Partner

Speaking at the event, Ms Amoah said on December 9, 2021, the Ministry of Education wrote to BOST to partner it to provide the scholarships.

"BOST responded positively in line with its corporate social responsibility policy on education but insisted that such sponsorship from the company should go directly to its impacted communities in the country," she said.

She said BOST, together with the Ministry of Education, went to all its impacted areas - Kpone and Shai Osudoku districts in the Greater Accra Region, Kaasi Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, the Central Gonja District in the Savanna Region, Savelugu District in the Northern Region, West Mamprugu District in the North East Region and the Bolgatanga municipality in the Upper East Region.

Ms Amoah said the focus of BOST’s CSR policy was in the areas of health, education, environmental protection and poverty reduction.

The CSR objectives, she said, were to give back to the communities within which it operated in diverse ways by recognising the social and developmental gaps and being a leading force within the community.

Activity

Responding, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, described the event as an emotional one for him, with the fulfilment of the vision to give opportunity to young people from a disadvantaged background.

He extended his appreciation to the BOST Managing Director, adding that “I am excited to be here, I am excited to know that dreams can come true.”

Dr Adutwum said having been made the Minister of Education, he felt strongly that the country needed to ensure that every child anywhere had the opportunity for second cycle education.