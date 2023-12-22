Bono House of Chiefs led by Dormaahene as President suspends Berekum [VIDEO]

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu Il has announced that, together with seven other paramount chiefs in the Bono Region, they have decided not to have anything to do with the Berekum Traditional Council.

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs is made up of 17 members. The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu Il is currently the President of the House. The position of the remaining 10 members is presently not known.

It is unclear if the seven have decided to completely suspend the Berekum Traditional Council and the entire Berekum area from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

And also, if the seven will not allow a future Berekumhene to join the House as a member, when a new chief is installed to replace the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, who was laid to rest recently.

The development follows a disagreement over the attendance of the funeral of the late Berekumhene, where the Dormaahene had planned and insisted on attending on a Thursday, the last day of the funeral rites, while the Berekum Traditional Council had also planned that the Dormaahene should rather attend leading the Bono Regional House of Chiefs on a Wednesday.

Berekum and six other Bono traditional areas are part of Asanteman

Berekum and six other traditional areas in the Bono Region are part of Asanteman and pay allegiance to the Asantehene.

The Asantehene was also leading the entire Asanteman for the funeral on the last day of Thursday.

Traditionally, the Asantehene attends a funeral of that nature on a Thursday, after which the deceased Omanhene is buried.

The Dormaahene has been vociferous in recent times about why Dormaa is not part of Asanteman and does not pay homage to the Asantehene.

Sensing there could have been traditional clashes because the Asantehene and Asanteman by custom, if they were all to attend the funeral on a Thursday, which was the last day, and considering the Dormaahene had said he would not attend on a Wednesday because traditionally, he also does not attend a funeral on a Wednesday, the Berekum Traditional Council sought a High Court injunction against the Dormaahene which was granted.

The Dormaahene on the said date expressed his misgivings about the injunction. He addressed the people of Dormaa at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro and expressed how he was unhappy with the development.

Bono Regional House of Chiefs meeting

Speaking at an annual end of year review meeting of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the Dormaahene, who is also the President of the House said the decision to suspend Berekum comes with the collective endorsement of seven members of the House.

"As we sit here today, seven of us who are chiefs in this Bono Region namely Drobohene, Nsawkawhene, Dwenemhene, Wenchihene, Kwatsomanhene, Sumahene and myself Dormaahene and the people of Bono have resolved that from henceforth we have nothing to do with Berekum in terms of activities in this house until they find a way to tell us something reasonable," he stated.

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Dormaahene said the suspension is in connection with an injunction initiated by the Berekum Traditional Council which restrained him from attending the recent funeral of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

According to him, the suspension of Berekum from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs will stand until the traditional council provides a better explanation for the court action.