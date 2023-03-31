Bonli community gets CHPS compound

Mohammed Fugu Mar - 31 - 2023 , 09:08

A community-based health planning and services (CHPS) compound has been constructed and inaugurated for the people of Bonli and its surrounding communities in the Nanumba North Municipality in the Northern Region.

The facility, said to have cost $87,329, consists of an out-patient department (OPD), records section, male and female wards, a pharmacy, delivery room, consulting room, store room, and residential accommodation for staff.

Constructed by Grameen Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, the facility was funded by the Japanese government through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGHSP).

Hitherto, residents of Bonli and its surrounding communities had to travel about 20 kilometres to Bimbilla and Yendi to access health care.

The facility is, therefore, expected to improve on healthcare delivery and boost the local economy of the area by reducing the time people spent travelling far distances to access healthcare services.

The First Secretary of the Japan Embassy in Ghana, Sonoda Shohei, joined the Chief Executive of the Nanumba North Municipal Assembly, Abdulai Yaqoub, and the Municipal Health Director, Francis Atiagbo, to inaugurate the facility last Tuesday.

At the ceremony, the Executive Director of Grameen Ghana, Mohammed Al-Hassan Adams, said the CHPS compound would provide health service to over 14,000 rural people, particularly women and children, and increase their economic wellbeing.

"About 18 years ago, we set foot in Bonli and realised it was a very neglected and deprived community, so we sourced funding and managed to provide a classroom block for them,” Mr Adams said.

“With the support of the Japan government, we are also able to construct a CHPS compound for them," he added.

While urging the authorities to put the facility to good use, he appealed to the assembly to resource the facility and upgrade it to a health centre capable of providing a wider range of quality healthcare to the people.

Quality services

Mr Shohei said the Japanese government recognised the importance of an inclusive, resilient and sustainable health system for universal health coverage, and would continue to help in the provision of health facilities to support health care in the country.

He said "over the years, the Japanese government, through our embassy, has been providing assistance through the GGHSP with the view to building a world where everyone lives in dignity, has access to basic services and is empowered enough to have a better life".

He called on all stakeholders to renew their commitment and work closely together to enhance healthcare delivery in the area and across the country.

The Municipal Health Director said the facility would bring health service closer to the people while helping to achieve universal health coverage.

Mr Atiagbo urged the community members to continue to patronise the facility, and pledged to put it to good use to ensure that the community derived the utmost benefits from it.

He also appealed to the Japanese government and the municipal assembly to provide the health facilities in the area with motorbikes to enhance community outreach activities.

Commendation

The chief executive of the assembly thanked the Japanese government and Grameen Ghana for the gesture, and reiterated the assembly's commitment to continue to work with them to improve the living conditions of the people.