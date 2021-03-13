Bone tumour forces 20-year-old to drop out of school

The Founder of Galaxy Foundation Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mr Davies Hagan, has presented GH¢3,000 to help 20-year-old Yakubu Kantab in Obuasi to undergo a tumour surgery.
Yakubu dropped out of school in class three due to stigmatisation after suffering from bone tumour for 11 years.
He became a laughing stock among friends and the community due to his disfigured physique, forcing him to stay away from school.
Help
Touched by the predicament of the young man, Mr Hagan’s foundation, which seeks to bring hope to the vulnerable with medical conditions in rural areas in the country, came to his aid.
The NGO also seeks to provide free plastic reconstructive and general surgeries to the needy and help correct anomalies and deformities such as cleft lip and palate, past burn contractures, keloids, fused fingers and toes, goitre and other diseases.
Mr Hagan, winner of the 2019 MTN Heroes of Change and winner of the Humanitarian Awards Ghana, 2020, said he would continue to do more for humanity.
Mr Hagan, who also works with AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), said over the years, his salary had become his main source of funding for such projects.
The target is to assist 100 patients suffering from various illnesses.
Appreciation
Mr Hagan expressed appreciation to the government, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Managing Director of AGA, Mr Eric Asubonteng, for bringing the Obuasi mine back to life.
He called for deliberate policies to help sustain the mine.