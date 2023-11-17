Boakai leading Weah in Liberia Presidential run off

Kwamena Nyamakye Nov - 17 - 2023 , 17:28

Joseph Boakai is in the lead in the Liberia presidential run off with 99.58 per cent of results declared.

With 99.58 per cent of the national presidential runoff results declared, Boakai has 814,212 votes representing 50.89 per cent as against George Weah's 785,778 representing 49.11 per cent.

The two were separated by just over 7,000 votes in the first round in October, triggering Tuesday's run-off.

A former international football star, Mr Weah, 57, is seeking a second term.

He became president after comfortably defeating Mr Boakai, 78, in a run-off in 2017.

Mr Boakai served as vice-president in the government of Nobel Peace laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who stepped down as Liberia's leader after the 2017 election. more to follow... more

