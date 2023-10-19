Best Point organises free breast cancer screening

Emelia Ennin Abbey Oct - 19 - 2023 , 05:56

Best Point Savings and Loans Limited has organised a free breast cancer screening exercise for its staff and customers, aimed at reducing the incidence of breast cancer in the country.

The day-long exercise benefited clients and employees of the bank, as well as residents of Dome and its environs.

Stemming breast cancer scourge

The Bank’s Corporate Communications Manager, Joseph Impraim, reiterated the Bank’s unwavering commitment to support efforts aimed at stemming the breast cancer scourge among Ghanaians, especially women.

He said increased awareness, screening, advocacy and support would go a long way to reduce the incidence of breast cancer in the country.

The screening exercise, which was part of the company's corporate social responsibility, also formed part of activities to mark the Customer Service Week celebration, as well as a commemoration of the 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We have screened several women, including female staff of the bank through this initiative.

We are also using this initiative to show appreciation to our customers for their loyalty and to let them know that Best Point Savings and Loans Limited is not just interested in profit but that we care about our customers and staff," he said.

The initiative, he pointed out, was important since most of the client base of the company were women.

A medical officer from Midway Hospital, Dr Naana Ocean, who was part of the team that screened the beneficiaries, advised women to make it a habit to check their breasts regularly to detect unusual changes in their breasts.

"We want them to check their breast to know if everything is okay, and if it is not, we will encourage them to seek early treatment so that their health does not decline," she said.