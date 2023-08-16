Bernhoffman Care Foundation launches mentorship drive for youth

Daily Graphic Aug - 16 - 2023 , 07:02

Former Minister of Education and Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged the youth to build the right mindsets and attitudes to guarantee their future.

She stressed the need for the youth to view education from a 360-degree perspective, adding that it was never too late for them to make amends for the time lost once they were alive.

Mentorship drive

She was speaking in Elmina at the launch of BernHoffman Care Foundations’ graduate mentorship initiative aimed at actively engaging JHS graduates to build capacity and provide guidance in their individual paths that lay ahead of them.

Dubbed “Elmina Mentorship Drive,” it was launched by the BernHoffman Care Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, as a skill and competence development initiative for JHS graduates.

Participants in the launch of the graduate mentorship initiative

The occasion brought together about 500 students who had just completed the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), together with their teachers and parents.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate to the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, also gave the students and their parents the chance to ask questions.

The President of the BernHoffman Care Foundation, Dr Bernadette Naa Hoffman, encouraged the young students to shatter every glass ceiling above them and think globally.

She further pledged the foundation’s support to mentor and provide guidance and training in hands-on skills to as many as were willing.

Activities of the foundation

To have an effective and lasting programme, she said the BernHoffman Care Foundation had worked through the various schools to gain the consent of the parents and guardians of these wards.

So far, Dr Hoffman said over 200 students who readily had endorsements from their parents had signed unto the mentorship programme, which would kickstart in the coming weeks.

She said the drive added to the supplementary feeding campaign in some community schools, alternative livelihood support projects along the coastal communities in the country and many more sustainable initiatives that were being rolled out by the foundation.