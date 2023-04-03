Bempong takes office as GhIE president

Daily Graphic Apr - 03 - 2023 , 07:06

A highway and structural engineer, Kwabena Bempong has taken office as the new President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering ( GhIE) for a two-year term.

His investiture climaxed a week-long Annual General Meeting and Engineering Conference of the GhIE, in Sekondi-Takoradi last Thursday.

Mr Bempong took over from Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams.

Vision

In his inaugural address, Mr Bempong said he was elated by his election as the 53rd President of the GhIE.

Outlining his vision , he said, “I intend to lead the institution to further our strategic plan which was first developed in 2007."

Furthermore, he said, he would further support the growth agenda of membership of the institution and put the welfare of members and their issue at the center of all their deliberations.

Mr Bempong also gave an assurance that he would work bring all engineering practitioners under one umbrella, especially, technologists, technicians and craftsmen in accordance with the Constitution and Engineering Council Law, Act 819.

He appreciated the roles all players in the profession had played in the engineering value chain.

He further said he would strengthen the GhIE secretariat to respond to membership issues such as registration, examination, training, professional development and welfare.

Confidence

Addressing the ceremony, Rev. Prof. Adams said, having had a great and enjoyable two-year journey, it was time to hand over the presidency of the institution to the a new president.

He expressed confidence in Mr Bempong to lead the GhIE to greater heights.

“I am convinced that the GhIE will go even higher and further.

We are all available to support and work with him in that direction, " Rev. Prof Adams stated.

Commendation

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said Mr Bempong was the engineer who supervised the four-tier Pokuase Interchange , a project which had received numerous honours in Ghana, West Africa, Africa and the rest of the world.

He could not hide his joy, saying, “I am happy that the GhIE elected Ing. Kwabena Bempong as their 53rd President."

He explained that Mr Bempong comes across as an engineer par excellence, with tremendous professionalism and dedication to work .

The Oath of office for the new President , the vice president, Sophia Tujani, and other council members was administered by a Justice of the High Court, Justice Sedina Agbemava.