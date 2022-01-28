Be Ambassadors for Ghana Post - Ghana Post MD to Juaso residents

The Acting Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour has encouraged Ghanaians to patronise the 24-hour services of the Ghana Post company to help boost the company's fortunes.
He said the various innovative services of the company had been designed and tailored to meet the needs of the changing society, noting that people could easily send and receive items nationwide.
“We urge everybody to take advantage of the 24hrs service provided by Ghana Post to send and receive items nationwide”, he noted, adding “I also want to encourage everyone in Juaso to patronise the E-Commerce website and also tell family and friends abroad to use the services of Ghana Post.”
Mr Osei Kuffour made the remarks when he paid a working visit to the chiefs and people of his hometown—Juaso in the Asante-Akyem South Constituency of the Ashanti Region
The Ghana Post boss is in the Ashanti region to inspect and assess the current state of Post Offices, including that of the Juaso Post Office.
The visit was also meant to enable Mr Osei Kuffour and his management team to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the company, interact with the frontline staff, as well as to court the support of state agencies, traditional rulers, and corporate institutions to patronise Ghana Post services.
The Ghana Post MD and his delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.
Among the Ghana Post delegation were; Mr Johnson Asante (Ashanti Regional Head), Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe (Head, Corporate Communications), Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa (MDs secretariat), Lydia Melomey (HR Business Partner/Northern Cluster, Francis Kuubertersob (District Manager Konongo-Mampong), and Philip Baah (Postmaster Juaso).
Mr Osei Kuffour also took the opportunity to visit the palace and seek the support, prayers and blessings from his people, following his appointment as the Acting Managing Director of the company by President Akufo-Addo.
He briefed the people and chiefs of the town about the various services of the company, urging the residents of the area and Ghanaians as a whole to patronise the services of the company to boost their businesses.
Speaking on behalf of Juaso Chief, Akwamuhene of Juaso, Nana Ototoatuo Oduro Mensah Ababio encouraged Mr Osei Kuffuor to see has appointment as a test case to prove that when young people are given the opportunity to serve, they could deliver.
For him, Mr Osei Kuffuor is one of the youngest Managing Directors to head the company, and thus needed to justify the trust reposed in him by President Akufo-Addo.
He, therefore, admonished him to work hard, bring innovations, expand the business and further increase the revenue of the company.
Nana Ototoatuo Oduro Mensah Ababio also appealed to the Ghana Post boss to give a facelift to the Juaso Post Office in order to boost postal activities in the area.