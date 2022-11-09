Bawumia launches 5-year development strategy for northern Ghana

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Wednesday launched a five-year Medium-Term Development Strategy (MTDS) for Northern Ghana, to enhance sustainable development and improve the lives of the people.
The strategy, which would be implemented between 2022 to 2027, seeks to enhance economic growth through sustainable agricultural production systems, accelerate human development and promote private sector actions capable of delivering broad-based and inclusive economic growth.
It also seeks to sustain livelihoods by promoting capacity development across local communities on land governance, biodiversity conservation and climate justice, as well as enhancing peace and social cohesion in the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone.
The development strategy was developed by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) in consultation with various partners and stakeholders.
Launch
Launching the MTDS at the Northern Investment Forum in Tamale, the Vice-President said the strategy was in line with the government’s agenda to bring the needed development to the northern part of the country.
He expressed optimism that the NDA would contribute to the realisation of the national vision and the global commitments that the country had signed onto.
While reiterating the government’s commitment towards the rapid development of the north, he urged all stakeholders to support the NDA to unlock the potentials of the various sectors to accelerate the pace of development.
“Creating opportunities for jobs and wealth can be realised if you anchor the implementation of the strategy on land governance, innovation, technology and digitisation processes that regenerate the environment and use,” Dr Bawumia said.
Increased income
For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the NDA, Sumaila Abdul-Rahaman, said the MTDS sought to increase household incomes across Northern Ghana by 20 per cent, adding that it would also “focus on social inclusion and diversity to enable wider employment opportunities for various populations across Ghana.
“A multi-stakeholder approach will help to tackle the prevailing vulnerability and inequality among the most deprived social strata, namely underrepresented populations, and minority groups,” he stated.
Various partners at the event pledged their unflinching support to the NDA to ensure the successful implementation of the strategy to ensure the rapid development of the north.
The Northern Development Summit is a platform that brings together various stakeholders and partners to network and share ideas on how to accelerate the development of Northern Ghana.
This year’s event was on the theme: “Agenda for Rapid Transformation and Job Creation in a Secure and Peaceful Northern Ghana.”