Bawku: Ghana Immigration Service condemns shooting of 3 officers

Kweku Zurek Apr - 05 - 2023 , 06:30

The Ghana Immigration Service has confirmed that three of its officers were shot, with one dying, in an incident in Bawku on Monday, April 3, 2023.

In a statement, the Service said that the officers were off-duty and travelling in a private car at the time of the attack.

Eric Ayibiya and Laurence Afri were shot and are currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital while 42-year-old Philip Motey died from his gunshot wounds.

"The Officers were rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital where one of them was confirmed dead on arrival. The remaining two officers are currently responding to treatment," the statement said.

The Service has condemned the attack and will send a delegation to Bawku to review the security situation. It will also collaborate with other security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

"The Ghana Immigration Service Management condemns the dastardly attack in no uncertain terms and wishes to assure all Officers and Men that the Service will take necessary measures to ensure their safety," the statement said.

"Meanwhile, a high-powered delegation is scheduled to visit the Sector Command to review the security situation in relation to the operations of Immigration Officers in the Command.

"The GIS, the Ghana Police Service and other agencies will collaborate to investigate and find the culprits of the attack".

The reasons for the attack are unknown, but some residents have suggested it could be linked to the long-standing Bawku ethnic conflict.

Read the entire statement below;