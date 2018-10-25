Assembly to demolish property along Weija Dam banks

Buildings at Tetegu, Oblogo, Away
and other communities close to the Weija Dam site are to be demolished to ward off people from encroaching on the site
The exercise will also affect structures constructed on access roads, illegal routes and public lands which pose danger to lives and properties.
The Weija/Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive,
Spillage exercise
The GWCL, as part of ensuring the safety of Accra’s only treatment plant, began spilling excess water from the dam on October 8, 2018.
The dam, currently at a maximum level of 47 feet, up from its safe operational level of 45 feet, has so far opened four spillways at 12 inches, a situation
He said the assembly had mapped out strategies to get rid of all
security of residents in the downstream areas.
According to him, emerging slums and other areas where buildings on waterways had made the area prone to flooding that had resulted in the loss of lives and property, were some of the areas the exercise would be intensified.
New developers
The Daily Graphic visited some of the flood-prone areas in the community and observed that scores of new structures were springing up along the banks of the dam.
In communities such as Oblogo, Adakope, Away and Tetegu, there were new construction works, with other residents reinforcing the foundations of their buildings.
While admitting that officials of the GWCL had informed them of the danger ahead and urged them to vacate to safer areas, they seemed unwilling to heed the directive.
The Daily Graphic, however, observed that some structures that had been inundated by spilled water from the dam had been abandoned by their owners.
The team also saw that residents who had their homes
GWCL
Meanwhile, the Station Manager of the Weija Dam,
He said the GWCL had engaged stakeholders on several occasions on the threat to the dam due to the springing up of new buildings and other indiscriminate human activities.
“The GWCL has engaged the residents on countless occasions to vacate to a safer place but these have proven futile. But since we have opened all the four gates at 12 inches, we will have no option than to spill more should the water level increase to 48 feet which is a dangerous point,” he said.
NADMO
An official at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly,