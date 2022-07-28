Assembly members schooled on Zipline operations

A day's programme dedicated to broadening the knowledge of assembly members, as well as staff of the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly on the operations of Zipline, has ended at Omenako, near Suhum, in the Eastern Region.
Zipline has its operational centre at Omenako, a community within the Suhum Municipality.
The event was held last Friday to educate stakeholders on how the drones operated in the delivery of medical supplies to the various health centres across the region.
Zipline operations
The Municipal Chief Executive for Abuakwa North, Alhaji Umar Baba Bodinga, who led the delegation, said the tour was to help members of the assembly to acquaint themselves with the day-to-day operations of Zipline.
He said it was also to school them on how medical equipment was packed and delivered to the various health facilities within the municipality and the region as a whole.
Alhaji Bodinga indicated that the centre provided medical services for health facilities and also served as a standard place to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
He encouraged the assembly members and school authorities within the municipality to take advantage of the facility by organising excursions for pupils and students to enable them to cultivate interest in pursuing engineering courses in future.
Supply storage room
The Community Lead of the Zipline Distribution Centre, Shemau Muniru, took the entourage on a tour to the supply storage room, packaging, drone set-off and landing, as well as the monitoring units.
She said the facility had since 2019 been providing both consumable and non-consumable medical delivery services to health centres in the region.
Mrs Muniru stated that the centre currently served over 2,000 health facilities, covering about 70 per cent of the healthcare centres in the country.
She explained that apart from six centres, two of which were located in the region - Omenako and Anum, there were others at Mpanya, Obsi close to WaleWale, Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region and Krachi in the Volta Region.
Challenges
The presence of Zipline, Mrs Muniru pointed out, addressed the country’s healthcare supply chain challenges and other problems associated with the healthcare supply chain.
That, she noted, had ensured equity in the supply of medical materials to the various health facilities in the country.
She noted that the centre had fully collaborated with the government through the regional medical stores, the expanded programme on immunisation and the National Blood Service to deliver medical services to health centres across the country.
