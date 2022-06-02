Ashanti business community to the rescue of Fire Service

For the past two years, the Kumasi Metropolis Fire Service Station has been reeling under intense pressure to measure up to the increasing fire outbreaks within the Central Business District of Kumasi due to the frequent breakdown of the engine of its fire tender.
And against the backdrop that the service's inability to respond to such distress calls with despatch affects businesses, the Ashanti Business Owners Association, has pooled together resources and raised GHS28,000.00 to assist the company repair the engine of the fire tender.
It follows an earlier engagement and needs assessment between the Fire Service and the business community on how to partner to resolve the problem.
Presentation
The President of the Ashanti Business Owners Association, Mr John K. Agyemang, said the association intends to build on the relationship by helping retool the fire station in order to make it effective and enhance performance.
"We just couldn't have ignored the request from the GFS, knowing very well that their services directly affect our businesses. We are all aware of the rampant fire outbreaks within Greater Kumasi in recent times, and it's the reason why we've come on board," Mr Agyemang said.
Assistance
He announced that the association was rolling out a project soon to assist small businesses and vulnerable groups within the region to prop them up.
NADMO
The Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Mr Frank Duodu, said two years ago, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) assisted with some major repair works "but currently, the engine has broken down again."
While expressing appreciation to the Ashanti Business Owners Association, Mr Duodu appealed to other associations and businesses to come on board to fix the engine problem for good.
The Kumasi Metropolis Fire Station Division Officer, DO3 Asiedu Thomas received the donation on behalf of the service and expressed appreciation to the Ashanti Business Owners Association for the gesture.