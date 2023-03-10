Ashaiman incident: 34 suspects released by military

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Mar - 10 - 2023 , 12:11

The remaining 34 suspects who were in military custody after their arrest last Tuesday in relation to the Ashaiman incident have been released.

They were released on Thursday according to the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Enerst Norgbey.

A total of 184 suspects were picked up the Ghana Armed Forces in an operation sanctioned by the Military High Command after a soldier - Sherrif Imoro was killed in the area last Saturday.

On Wednesday, a day after the incident, 150 out of the total 184 that were arrested were released.

Yesterday, the remaining 34 were also released.

They are all mostly young men, who were arrested by the military in some suburbs of Ashaiman.

Military operation

Some soldiers, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, stormed the Ashaiman Official Town, Tulaku and Taifa neighbourhoods to carry out a swoop following the alleged killing of a soldier, Sherif Imoro, last Saturday.

The 21-year-old soldier was reportedly killed by unidentified persons near the Amanie Hotel at Ashaiman.

Some reports said he was attacked and stabbed by a gang.

According to one account, the soldier was on his way to his family home.

At dawn last Tuesday (March 7, 2023), some soldiers arrived in army trucks and buses for what they said was a sanctioned operation to fish out the alleged killers of their colleague.

The soldiers allegedly went round the neighbourhood, knocking on people’s doors, questioning them and forcing people to remain indoors.

In the process, some young people were arrested, subjected to beatings and taken away by the military.

The slain soldier, the 21-year-old Trooper Sheriff Imoro was laid to rest at the Military cemetery in Accra on Thursday (March 9, 2023) in line with Islamic religion.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh