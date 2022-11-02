Asempa Publications donates to Prisons Service

Asempa Publications, a subsidiary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has donated books worth GH¢22,000 to the Ghana Prisons Service.
The gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.
The books included 100 pieces of Asempa desk diaries, 300 Asempa pocket diaries, 400 Pretech textbooks, 50 Pretech Teacher’s Guide, 100 Asempa Children’s Hymnal and a 100 pieces of Asempa Hymnal.
The General Manager of Asempa Publications, Emmanuel Amoo, who presented the books to the service in Accra last Friday, stated that the donation was to contribute towards the work the prisons service was doing to transform inmates.
He noted that the prisons were transformational centres for people that had fallen short in the society, hence it was needful as a corporate body to support with printed materials that would enhance the transformation of such people.
“So this is our widow’s mite towards the good work the Ghana Prisons Service continues to do for the inmates,” Mr Amoo said.
Commendation
The Chaplain of the Ghana Prisons Service, ASP Francis Cann Jeffery, who received the materials, thanked the company for the gesture.
He assured the company that the materials would be given to the inmates accordingly, explaining that it would go a long way to build the capacity of both the inmates and the officers.
ASP Jeffrey encouraged Asempa Publications to continue to reach out to the inmates, and called on other corporate bodies and individuals to come to the aid of the service.