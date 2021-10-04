Asantehene urges Rocksure to live up to expectation

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Rocksure International, the company selected to develop bauxite resources in Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, to live up to expectations.
He said beating off competition from 38 other competent companies in the bidding process meant Rocksure was surely qualified for the job.
The Asantehene said this when management members of the company and the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last Friday.
The visit, among other things, was to officially inform the Asantehene, who traditionally owns the lands in Nyinahin, of their readiness to mine for bauxite in the area soon.
The delegation included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rocksure International, Mr Kwasi Ofori; the CEO of GIADEC, Mr Michael Ansah, and the Board Chairman of GIADEC, Mr Tony Oteng-Gyasi.
Development of bauxite
Rocksure International was recently selected by the state-owned GIADEC to develop bauxite resources.
According to estimates, the country holds 900 million tonnes (Mt) of bauxite reserves, with the potential to produce between 10 Million Mt per annum Mtpa and 20 Million Mt per annum.
Rocksure will be responsible for the development of a $1.2b integrated project involving a bauxite mine at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso in the Ashanti Region and a related refinery.
The Asantehene congratulated Rocksure on winning the bid.
He said it was appropriate that the government was looking for qualified companies to take over the remaining two concessions.
In that context, he asked the Exton Cubic Group, another local company, to consider tendering for concession to mine for bauxite in Nyinahin.
The Asantehene said he was aware that the Exton Cubic Group had, in the past, tried unsuccessfully to mine for bauxite in the area.
Nevertheless, he urged the company to give it a try once again, now that the huge bauxite reserves had been divided into three compartments.
Public discussions
Otumfuo Osei Tutu said Nyinahin bauxite reserves had received a lot of public discussions in the country.
He said at first there was the allegation that the previous government had given the reserves to somebody, which matter was settled in court.
Later, he said, the government put it on tender and some 39 companies put in bids.
In the view of the Otumfuo, once the government had divided the vast bauxite deposits in Nyinahin into three parts, one of which was won by Rocksure, it would not be out of place for any other qualified company to go forward to bid for the remaining parts.
Assurance
Mr Oteng-Gyasi gave an assurance that the companies that would be selected to operate on the remaining concessions would be credible.
He said the Asantehene’s advice would be taken on board to make the project successful.
Mr Ofori, on the other hand, said Rocksure was preparing to introduce its workers to the chiefs and the people of Nyinahin.
For his part, Mr Ansah explained that the company was partnering GIADEC to bring bauxite mining and refining solution to the country.