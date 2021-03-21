Asantehene's charity foundations merge to become Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation (OOTCF) has changed its name to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.
"The Otumfuo Education Fund, the Serwaa Ampem Foundation for Children and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, have all metamorphosed and have been consolidated into the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation with a newly constituted Board of Trustees and Management personnel."
This is in line with a pivotal restructuring that is being undertaken by the Founder and Patron of the Foundation Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his long- standing quest to truly enhance social development for Asanteman and Ghana.
This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra at the weekend by the Chairman of the Board of the OOTIIF and Otumfuo's Hiahene, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II.
The statement emphasised the mission of the Foundation which is to improve the quality of life of Ghanaians by enhancing access to good quality education, health and sustainable infrastructure, while promoting programmes in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Tourism and socio-economic empowerment.
"The OOTIIF will continue to be His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's umbrella development organisation to consolidate, structure and implement all the Asantehene's social impact initiatives in specific thematic areas of education, health, culture and heritage, water and sanitation, among other special projects," the statement noted.
The OOTIIF accordingly says 'ayekoo' to all its development partners who have worked with the Foundation over the years in fulfilling its mission and look forward to achieving greater measurable and sustainable impact with them.