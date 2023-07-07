Asantehene advises young entrepreneurs to be diligent

Delali Sika Jul - 07 - 2023 , 05:45

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised young entrepreneurs to be diligent in their respective endeavours to grow their businesses.

He said as a leader, his heart was always filled with joy anytime young entrepreneurs soared higher, indicating there was hope for the country in its future leaders.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave the advice at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday when the Chief Executive Officer of Hourhand Watch Company, dealers in jewellery and watches, Patrick Amofah, presented a custom-made timepiece to the Asantehene during the “Awukudae” festival in Kumasi.

“I am very grateful for the gesture and also impressed with the fact that a young Ghanaian entrepreneur is doing well in his business.

I want to encourage you and your team to work even harder to achieve more successes in your enterprise,” the Asantehene added.



Customised watch

Mr Amofah explained that the customised watch (Warrior King), was crafted with meticulous attention to detail just like what the king embodies.

“The Warrior King Heritage timepiece encapsulates the essence of royalty and power.

Every element has been carefully chosen to symbolise the exceptional leadership qualities embodied in the Asantehene.

“The bold and elegant design of the watch reflects the regal demeanour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, capturing his charisma and influence,’’ he added.

He also said that the gift of the watch signified a deep appreciation of the Asantehene for his unwavering commitment to the development of the Asante Kingdom.

“It represents a gesture of gratitude for his tireless effort in preserving the rich heritage of the Asante people and advancing their collective well-being,” Mr Amofah said.

The 18k gold plate watch has an appraised value of GH¢100,000, and has the “Denkyemkye” emblem, an official seal of the Office of the Otumfuo inscribed below.

Additionally, the back has the independence arch of Ghana with inscriptions such as Gold Coast.

It also has a green dial with gold marks and white embossed fonts, a rare green crocodile skin leather strap and an 18-karat gold bezel and a luxury butterfly clasp buckle.

Hourhand Watch Company

About his journey of owning a watch company, Mr Amofah said it was born out of his late father’s love for watches.

“He was a lover of watches, and there was one particular watch that I wanted but it was broken and I had a hard time finding a good watchmaker to repair it.

“And when I finally got someone, he ruined the dial trying to fix the fallen markers on it with glue.

It was disappointing because that watch was one of my father’s favourite watches,” the CEO said.