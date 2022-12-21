ARTSPLIT auctions works by Ghanaian artist

THE Artworks of three Ghanaian artists came alive last Sunday when a pioneering African art technology platform, ARTSPLIT, put up its creative works for auction at the Mix Design Hub in Accra.
The art works are the bold colourful paintings by Isshaq Ismail, the vibrant works of Ablade Glover which capture the joyous everyday life of Ghana, and a semi-abstract depictions of subjects by Kofi Agorsor.
Auction
The artworks were not only on display at the Mix Design Hub but were made available to access via a dedicated ARTSPLIT app for both viewing and auctioning.
Through the auctions, lovers of art and the public were given the opportunity to buy shares of the artworks.
The move gives users the opportunity to own fractions of prominent African artworks, also known as “Splits,” and keep or sell them on the app at the end of the Split Auction.
The Splits allow multiple people to co-own a single iconic piece of art.
Users were also given the option of participating in a ‘Lease Auction’ on the app to win physical custody of these co-owned artworks for a set period.
Works on display
Ablade Glover’s work reflects his deep love of life, activity, and colour.
It depicts animated landscapes that mirror the exuberant diversity of Africa: its bustling market stalls, brightly attired crowds and women, and the dynamic energy that is Ghana, using warm impasto pigments to express the dynamism, energy, and heat of the country.
Kofi Agorsor’s paintings depicted the daily lives of modern Ghanaians; of spontaneity and order while Isshaq Ismail used black, brown, green, red, ochre, purple, and blue to investigate and explore grotesque figures and textures.
Ecosystem
The Head of Partnerships and Alliance at ARTSPLIT, Muyiwa Olowoporoku, explained that the African art ecosystem, despite its tremendous potential to contribute to African economies had not been given much place in the global landscape.
He added that the narrative could only change if the value of artworks on the continent were increased through the right synergies.
To help increase the visibility of African Art on the global landscape, Mr Olowoporoku, said ARTSPLIT had been established to create value for art and its lovers.
Beyond the split contracts, his outfit had also made it possible for physical custodianship of an artwork.
By this, a user can bid to have the artwork on their wall.
He said it has become critical for African governments to empower artists and invest in art schools to lift the profile of African artists.
He urged the public to join ARTSPLITS’ diverse community of users to begin investing and trading in art works.
“The value of art will never depreciate; it will always appreciate and it is time to put your money in the right place and see the value grow over time,” he added.