Articulated truck runs over schoolchildren killing 5

Five pupils of the Assin Atobease Primary School in the Central Region were killed last Friday evening when an articulated truck ran over them.
Two other pupils — a boy and a girl — and the driver of the truck who were taken from the scene alive are on admission at the Abura Dunkwa and the Cape Coast Teaching hospitals.
The identities of the victims were yet to be made known by the police to the media at the time of filing this report.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa Hospital morgue.
According to the Assin South Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Okyere Andam, the incident occurred at 5.30 p.m.
last Friday when the trailer of the truck disengaged from the head after the driver had tried to swerve away from a pothole.
The driver of the truck, loaded with bags of cement, then lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and ran into the pupils who were standing by the roadside.
Mr Andam told the Daily Graphic that some residents of Assin Atobease took advantage of the situation to allegedly steal some of the bags of cement.
