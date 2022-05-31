Archbishop Emeritus of Tamale Most Rev. Gregory Kpiebaya passes on 

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale, Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya has passed on.
He died early Tuesday (May 31, 2022), the Catholic Church in Ghana has announced.
A statement signed and issued by the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and current Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh said he died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
“It is with deep sorrow that I announce to you the demise of Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya, Archbishop Emeritus of Tamale.”
”This sad event happened in the early hours of this morning 31st May 2022 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital,” the statement said.
“I commend to your prayers the peaceful repose of his soul. The Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced later. With sentiments of esteem,” it added.