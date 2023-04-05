Apostle Nyamekye assumes leadership of GPCC

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Linda Sah Apr - 05 - 2023 , 08:20

THE Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has inducted the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, as President of the council.

The President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, was also inducted as the Second Vice-President of the council.

The First Vice-President of the council is Rt Rev. Dr Gordon Kisseih.

The immediate past President of the GPCC, Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso, also received commendation for his dedicated service to the council and the country at large.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Executive Council of the GPCC, representatives from the Ga Mantse, some Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, the clergy and families and friends of the inductees.

Unity in spirit

In a sermon, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Apostle Prof. Kwadwo Opoku Onyinah, called on the council to make efforts to keep the unity of the spirit.

Preaching on the nature, obstacles to, preservation and impact of unity, he said although people had different gifts, when those gifts were brought together, it would create peace among churches.

Referring to Ephesians Chapter 4:1-7, Apostolic Onyinah said unity was a sign of maturity and urged Christians to be diligent and uphold unity and peace.

The chairman added that it was critical for Christians to focus on how people were transformed, instead of exalting themselves.

Pentecostal belief

Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso said pentecostals believe in the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

He urged the church not to move away from using the local languages to spread the Word of God, saying they were the same languages used to draw people to Christ in the olden days, adding: “We believe in the baptism of the Holy Spirit and so do not change it.”

He encouraged Apostle Nyamekye to preach the foursquare gospel Christ the Saviour, Christ the Baptiser, Christ the Healer and Christ the Coming King — to members.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso said the council must not be afraid of change because “things are changing and we must create room for the newer generation”.

Support

In his acceptance speech, Apostle Nyamekye called for support from all, especially members of the council, to ensure a successful tenure.

He said under his leadership, the GPCC would not react to every happening around it but would rather adopt a research-based advocacy to influence national policy, including the way of life of the people.

According to him, nation-building was not only about leadership but also the upholding of values and standards, noting that “unfortunately, such values are missing in the political space and this is where I think the church must come in”.

He expressed his commitment to build on existing relationships and common areas to foster deeper collaborations.

“Our defences should be seen as more strategic than divisive. Denominations are but tributaries of the same river; after all, we are all serving Jesus Christ, the Giver of eternal life.

“We must work together with other faith-based councils for the betterment of the nation,” Apostle Nyamekye added.