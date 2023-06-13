Angry youth vandalise Nkrankwanta Immigration post, attack officers

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jun - 13 - 2023 , 15:46

Some aggrieved youth at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District in the Bono Region last Sunday night attacked officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) stationed there to halt illegal activities at the Nkrankwanta-Ivory Coast border.

The attackers were said to have arrested some officers, who were on duty and also succeeded in vandalising the duty post, including some of the station's operational logistics.

The agitators, yet to be identified, destroyed items such as computers, airconditioners, chairs and tables, a refrigerator, book shelves and documents, among others.

Cause of attack

It is alleged that one of the officers, stationed at the post, last Sunday knocked down a female resident with a patrol motorbike, killing her on the spot.

In reaction to the incident, the youth attacked the two officers who were on the motorbike and later stormed the station to beat other officers up and arrested some of them in their homes.

However, some of the officers managed to escape to safety and made calls to their colleagues and other opinion leaders from the community to come to their aid.

It is unclear the number of the officers who were at post during the time of the incident and the safety of the officers, including those who were arrested.

Commander visits

The Daily Graphic gathered from the Bono Regional GIS Command yesterday that the Regional Commander had led a delegation to the area to assess the extent of injuries, damages and intervene to restore calm.

“It is true, we had a report from the station, but right now, I can’t grant any further information without authorisation from the Regional Commander”, the source explained.

It said the Regional Commander had gone to the scene to ascertain the fact and situation on the ground.