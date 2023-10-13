Anglican priest launches ‘Living Meditation’ book

Joshua Bediako Koomson Oct - 13 - 2023 , 09:42

The Parish Priest of St Barnabas Anglican Church, Venerable Dr Joseph Lankwei Lamptey, has launched a book containing a collection of 40 years of his sermons.

Titled “Living Meditation,” the 220-page daily devotional book contains 40 chapters and takes readers through a daily walk in the light of God’s word.

As a devotional book, it is based on the Scriptures and also includes Christian hymns that speak on virtues, and themes that had been selected for each topic.

The book was launched at the St Barnabas Anglican Church in Accra last Sunday.

The Group Chairman of Oswal Investments, Humphrey Awuletey Williams, bought the first copy of the book for GH¢30,000.

He also purchased copies for each youth in the church.

Devotion

Venerable Lamptey, who doubles as the Archdeacon of Accra East of the Anglican Church, said the book provided readers with devotion on Christian virtues such as love, patience, kindness and forgiveness, among others.

“So within the 30 days of the month, readers will always have something new to reflect upon.

This is 40 pieces of devotions put together and you can use it for daily reflections.

“An organisation in a church can pick up a topic from the book for reflections at their retreats, others can also pick topics for individual references,” he added.

Venerable Lamptey also said that the book contained topics for Christians to use to help in their spiritual growth.

He said it would also help readers to appreciate God, love Him more dearly and follow him closely, adding that “as you engage in the Word through reading and reflections upon living meditations, you are helped to see God more clearly”.

Written word

The priest further indicated that the written word was an important aspect of Christianity.

He said there always had to be something written down to inspire people.

He added that a written word was so powerful that Christians could reflect on it for the promotion of their spirituality and morality.

“Every human being can benefit from this book; you can even read it as a storybook even if you belong to another religion because there are moral lessons in there that can guide you in your daily activities.

If a non-believer opens a chapter or two in the book and starts reading, they will come to appreciate and to know that there is God who must be worshipped,” Venerable Lamptey stated.