Anas' Tiger Eye searches for new venue for Galamsey Economy premiere

Tiger Eye P.I. is in a race against time to find a new venue to premiere its investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ after it was informed that the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) would not be available for use on Monday (November 14) and Tuesday(November 15, 2022).
With 24 hours to the first screening at 5 pm on Monday, Tiger Eye P.I. in a statement issued today said the management of the AICC informed it that the venue was no longer available for use on the said dates.
It said it had already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last-minute changes in cost by about 30 per cent.
New venue
Tiger Eye further disclosed that it was on the hunt for a new venue and all tickets "already out are valid for the new venue".
"Tiger Eye is saddened that barely 48 hours to the public screenings, when invitations have been sent to the diplomatic community and other high-profile individuals in society, and flyers sent out to the public, we have had to look for a new venue," the statement said.
"We would like to apologise to the public for the inconvenience in change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue.
"All tickets already out are valid for the new venue".
13 November 2022
PRESS RELEASE
GALAMSEY ECONOMY EXPOSÉ:
ACCRA INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE PREVENTS TIGER EYE FROM USING VENUE FOR PUBLIC SHOWING
1. Tiger Eye P. I. hereby informs the public that it has been stopped from screening its latest undercover investigative piece titled 'Galamsey Economy' at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) which is scheduled this Monday and Tuesday (14 &15) of November 2022.
2. Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates.
3. Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last minute change in cost by about per cent (30%).
4. Tiger Eye is saddened that barely 48 hours to the public screenings, when invitations have been sent to the diplomatic community and other high-profile individuals in society, and flyers sent out to the public, we have had to look for a new venue.
5. We would like to apologise to the public for the inconvenience in change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue.
6. All tickets already out are valid for the new venue.
