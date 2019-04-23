Anas sues Despite Group, two Okay FM workers

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has jointly sued the Despite Group of Companies and two of its employees for defamation.
The employees Kwame Nkrumah and Kwame Amoh work for Despite affiliate Okay FM and Anas argues that they broadcasted and published and or caused to be broadcasted defamatory comments against him and his associates during a discussion on investigative documentaries on their programme entitled Ade Akye Abia.
The suit claimed that the comments, which were made on March 7, 2019, during the show.
Anas' latest suit follows a similar defamation suit against the Multimedia Group Limited as well as three of its workers.
The suit stated: “…the plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and severally, for damages for libel contained in the publication endorsed on the writ of summons by way of an attachment and particularized costs, including lawyer fees”.
The suit stated that Anas was described as having promoted “lawlessness” and was “an evil and odious person who is a nation wrecker.”
The investigative journalist was also accused of “extorting money from the President of Ghana, extorting GHc500,000 from an identifiable person, extorting money from persons through threats of libel and slander, extorting money from persons through blackmail as well as engaging in bribery and corruption.”
Anas maintains that the words complained of are false and were only broadcast “to create disaffection for him and to bring him into odium in the eyes of right thinking members of the Republic and the global community.”