Amissah-Arthur's funeral underway

Mourners have started gathering to bid farewell to the late former Vice President, Mr Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as he begins his final journey to eternity
.
The body is currently lying in state at the foyer of the Conference Centre with grief-stricken Ghanaians filing past.
Some roads in the national capital have been closed to allow the smooth organisation of the funeral.
The casket containing the mortal remains of the former Veep arrived at the grounds in a hearse at about 6.30 am.
It is a sombre event for a man widely revered as a decent politician, gentleman and unifier.
The widow, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, children, mother, are among family members gathered.
Also in attendance are politicians across the divide most of them members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), religious leaders and members of the academia.