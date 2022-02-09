Amenfiman Rural Bank supports Appiatse explosion victims

The Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited at Wasa Akropong in the Wasa Amenfi East District in the Western Region has donated relief items to the victims of the recent explosion at Appiatse, near Bogoso, in the Western Region.
The bank donated various relief items to the tune of GH¢40,000 to affected individuals and households of the community.Follow @Graphicgh
The items included 100 pieces of cloths, bales of second-hand clothing for men, women and children, bedsheets, towels, blankets and 120 pieces of three-in-one boxer shorts.
Other items were tissue paper, sanitary pads, packs of children diapers, boxes of bar soap, boxes of bathing soap and boxes of tooth paste.
At least 13 people were reported to have died and dozens injured when explosives being transported to a mining site exploded along the journey of the transporting vehicle on January 20 this year.
Necessary support
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Dr Alex Asmah, said the bank deemed it needful and necessary to support the bereaved families and both injured and displaced victims of the explosion.
He added that as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities towards the community where it operated actively, the bank would be available to support the recovery process every step of the way.
He, therefore, expressed the hope that the bereaved families would be comforted and those at the hospitals recover quickly.
“The board and management of the Amenfiman Rural Bank strongly believe that the bank is owned by the community, hence must be committed to supporting the community.
“To this end, the bank has been providing corporate social responsibility activities to enrich and improve the lives of the people in its catchment area over the years,” Dr Asmah added.
MCE grateful
The Chief Executive of the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr Isaac Dasmani, who received the items on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to the board of the bank, management and staff for their show of love towards the victims of the explosion.
He called on other corporate organisations, particularly the ones operating within the municipality to emulate the Amenfiman Rural Bank’s generous example and come to support the victims.
The Amenfiman Rural Bank has recorded very outstanding operational performance as a financial institution over the past seven years and has recorded significant improvement in all indicators.
The bank recorded a little over GH¢6 million as the bank’s total share capital at the close of December 2021.
The amount, which far exceeded the Bank of Ghana’s minimum threshold, is about 500 per cent more than the minimum GH¢1 million mandated for all rural banks.