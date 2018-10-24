All tobacco products must bear pictorial health warnings — FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has directed that effective November 1, 2018, all tobacco and tobacco products in Ghana will bear Pictorial Health Warnings (PHW) with emissions and constituents on their packages.
The enforcement of the PHW was in line with the fulfillment of section 10 of the Tobacco Control Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2247).
Statement
A statement signed and issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FDA, Mrs Delese A.A. Darko, added that, the directive was also to fulfill Ghana’s obligation as a party to the World Health Organization - Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC).
According to the statement, the FDA approved PHW would be boldly displayed on the front and back of all tobacco and tobacco products packages and would replace the usual textual health warnings on Tobacco products on the Ghanaian market.
“The Pictorial Health Warnings on tobacco packages are expected to increase public awareness about the dangers associated with the use of tobacco and tobacco products.
Importers and persons dealing in tobacco and tobacco related trade are also reminded that it is an offence to smoke shisha or any other tobacco product in a public place except in a designated smoking area,” it added.
Offence
The statement further stated that, “It is also an offence to directly or indirectly advertise, sponsor and promote tobacco products and also sell or offer for sale tobacco or tobacco product(s) to a child or expose a child to tobacco or tobacco product(s).”
It therefore, advised the general public to take note and comply accordingly, warning that “violating the provisions of the law shall occasion strict sanctions, including prosecution.”
The statement furthermore called on the public to provide information on any activity that was likely to endanger public health and safety with respect to FDA's mandate.