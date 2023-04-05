"All good things come to an end but..." - Kofi Boakye's final address as COP

GraphicOnline Apr - 05 - 2023 , 15:45

Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye, has expressed gratitude to all those who supported him during his impressive tenure with the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking at his 60th birthday celebration today (April 5), which marked his retirement from active police service, COP Kofi Boakye was delighted to have former Inspector Generals of Police in attendance.

He thanked Mr Osei Kwame Despite and Mr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, two businessmen, for their assistance in developing infrastructure at various Police Stations where he served.

COP Kofi Boakye also took the opportunity to share stories from his distinguished career, highlighting the significant roles played by the two businessmen during his time in Kumasi as Regional Commander.

"Today marks my return to civilian life, therefore it is only fitting that I acknowledge those who have made my police journey a little easier. My brothers, Mr Osei Kwame and Mr Ofori Sarpong, have been with me for about 30 years now, from the Striking Force days, they have always assisted me in developing any Police Station that I go to," he said.

Other notable figures present at the event included IGP George Akuffo Dampare, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor, the founder of the Annointed Palace Chapel Reverend Obofour, and gospel singer Diana Asamoah.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, who is widely known as Commander One, is recognised for his significant contributions to crime-fighting in the country.

He gained national recognition in 2005 when, he led officers from the Accra Region Command in the arrest of notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi and some members of his gang, making him a household name in Ghana.

During his tenure as the police chief in the Ashanti Region, he implemented a dynamic approach to apprehending criminals, which struck fear in the hearts of many robbers.

Under his leadership, numerous wanted criminals in Kumasi and its surrounding areas were apprehended. Additionally, Commander One was known for his strong opinions and controversial arrests of public figures, including musicians Kwaw Kese and Shatta Wale.