Akyem Swedru indigene supports feeder road rehabilitation

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jul - 06 - 2023 , 10:43

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, an indigene of Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, has supported the rehabilitation of the deplorable feeder roads linking Akyem Apoli with Ningo and Beposo, all in the Birim South District.

His gesture was in response to an appeal the residents of the three communities made to him to help reshape the roads to facilitate the movement of people and the haulage of large quantities of agricultural produce locked up in the area due to the bad nature of roads.

Mr Bosompem-Kwaning made the disclosure when he led over 500 youth of Akyem Swedru, the district capital, in a four-hour health walk to keep the participants healthy for them to support reconstruction of the town.

Unproductive ventures

He said he had sponsored many brilliant, needy students from the town in tertiary education institutions as his contribution towards the town's human resource development programme.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem advised the youth not to dissipate their youthful exuberance on unproductive ventures since they had the potential to lead in the national reconstruction programme being pursued by the government.

He urged people from Akyem Swedru holding responsible positions in society to draw up effective succession plan for the youth to acquire the needed skills and expertise to enable them to succeed them when they retire from civil and public service.

He expressed concern about the conversion of the Akyem Swedru community library into a private radio station, thereby depriving students of the use of the facility, and gave the assurance that he had decided to provide them with a modern one.

Mr Kwaning-Bosompem enjoined the youth to take advantage of information and communications technology (ICT) to improve their learning skills through research, stressing however that they should not use the negative aspect of the technology since that could ruin their lives.