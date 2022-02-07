Akyem Bosome Traditional Area installs new chief

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Bosome Traditional Area, Obrempong Appianing Kwaframoah II, has stressed the need for chiefs to refrain from negative acts that have the potential to spark off chieftaincy disputes to undermine the progress of their communities.
He also urged them to spearhead viable development projects in their communities to raise the quality of life of the people.
Installation
Obrempong Kwaframoah made the call at the installation of Nana Marfo Amparbeng III as the new chief of Anyinam Kotoku near Oda in the Eastern Region last Monday.
Known in private life as Mr Bernard Kwabena Asare, 43, who is an accountant of Tema-based Danimak Engineering Limited, the new Anyinam Kotoku chief succeeded his late uncle, Nana Karikari Marfo Amparbeng, who died sometime ago.
The grand ceremony attracted many traditional rulers including the chief of Akyem Apaaso, Nana Kwadwo Ahenkorah III, the Benkumhene of Akyem Awisa, Nana Otuo Kyei Bamfo, and the Queenmother of Akyem Asene, Nana Ama Adom Agyeiwaa Agyekumwaa II.
Obrempong Kwaframoah advised the new chief to eschew divisive tendencies and to be courteous to all manner of people in order to receive their support at all times.
He enjoined him to listen to advice from the kingmakers and his elders, stressing that he should not base his actions or judgment on hearsay, since most of such reports were false.
The Queenmother of Anyinam Kotoku, Nana Bamfoa Konadu Yiadom I, called on the people not to undermine the reign of Nana Marfo Amparbeng but instead give him maximum support to his administration to speed up the progress of the community.
Maiden address
In his maiden address, Nana Marfo Amparbeng said he was grateful to the kingmakers of Anyinam Kotoku and promised that with the massive support of his subjects he would live up to expectations.
He mentioned education and health among his priorities for the community.