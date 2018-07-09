Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Akufo-Addo on 3-day tour of Volta Region

Author: Graphic.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a three-day working tour of the Volta Region this week.

The tour which is starting on Monday July 9 to Wedneday July 11, 2018 forms part of the President’s ongoing nationwide tour, which has seen him visit other regions already.

While on the tour President Akufo-Addo will visit Keta, Ketu North, Adaklu, Ho Central, Hohoe, Buem, Krachi East and North Tongu constituencies.

Amongst others, he will be inspecting ongoing projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.

Also, the President will be inspecting the construction of a youth development centre at Adaklu, visit the Hohoe-Jasikan stretch of the Eastern Corridor road as well as cut the sod for an irrigation project at Torgome, in North Tongu.

President Akufo-Addo will also interact with Chiefs and Queen mothers from South Dayi, North Dayi, Ho West, Ho, Kpando, Hohoe, Afadjato South, Nkwanta North,