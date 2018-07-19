Akufo-Addo nominates Municipal and District Chief Executives
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936, has nominated Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) for the newly created Municipal and District Assemblies (MDA).
A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday listed the following as the nominees for the various MDCEs with their MDA; Andrew Adu Boahene, Adansi Asokwa; Christian Adu-Poku Afigya Kwabre South; Patrick Adusei, Ahafo Ano South West; Maurice Jones Woode, Akrofuom; Nii Lartey Ollenu, Amansie West; Akwanuasah Gyimah, Asokwa; Rebecca Yeboah, Atwima Nwabiagya North; Kwadjo Ansah-Sem, Juaben; Richard Agyenim Boateng, Kwadaso- and Faustina Amissah, Obuasi East.
Others are: Gloria Temmah Gambrah, Oforikrom; Fred Owusu Obeng, Old Tafo; Dr John Osei Bobie Boahin, Suame; Martin Obeng Adjei, Berekum West; Joshua Kwaku Abontra, Pru West;, Charles Ohene-Andoh, Assin North; Solomon Darko-Quarm, Gomoa East, Alex Incoom, Asene Manso Akroso; Isaac Akomaning Asamoah, Atikwa West; and Adjabeng Kwasi Ntori, Fanteakwa South.
The rest are; Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, New Juaben;, Daniel Kenneth, Okere; Kofi Ofori, Ablekuma North; George Cyril Bray ,Ablekuma West; Hajia Salma M. Sani, Ayawaso East, Aminu Mohammed Zakari, Ayawaso North; Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah, Ayawaso West; Gertrude Ankrah, Ga North; Joshua Nii Bortey Krowor; and Boye Laryea, Okaikwei North;.Adwoa Amoako, Tema West; Patrick Kumor Kwesi Brako Weija-Gbawe;, Alhaji Abdul-Mujeed Duuti, Bunkprugu-Nankpanduri; Abubakari Halhiramani, Nanton; Emmanuel Abugre Abolo, Bolga East; Paul Abugri Azumah, Tempane; Kojo Acquah, Effia Kwesimintsim; and Gerard Atuogya, Kassena-Nankana West.
The statement requested the respective Regional Ministers to kindly liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executives in their regions.