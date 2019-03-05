‘Akufo-Addo govt impacts lives’

A Member of the Council of Elders of the Ahinsan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Edward Akuamoah-Boateng, has observed that the pragmatic and meaningful polices put in place by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government truly give credence that the government is on course to salvage the country out from the economic doldrums.
He stressed that initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One district, One factory (1D1F) and the Free SHS, which the government brought as an intervention, were yielding the needed dividends, especially in the rural areas.
Mr Akuamoah-Boateng, who visited the Daily Graphic’s office in Kumasi to express his personal views, said the Planting for Food and Jobs, for instance, had promoted the export of plantain to some of the neighbouring countries and commended Agogo farmers for their efforts.
He described such feat as unprecedented in the annals of the country's history.
He noted that the government took the reins a few years ago but it had chalked up significant successes.
He said the Free SHS programme, trainee nurses and teachers allowances which it brought back had brought relief to many students and parents.
Appeal to Ghanaians
Mr Akuamoah-Boateng appealed to all Ghanaians to recognise the government’s efforts and rally solidly behind it to enable it to do more.
He advised government appointees to work extra hard and do things that could win the confidence of the electorate so as to return the government to power in 2020.
Mr Akuamoah-Boateng stressed that there was no time for complacency and advised the party machinery to ensure that unity prevailed at all times to enable the government to achieve its goals.
He called on the Minister of Roads and Highways to ensure that road contractors who had already completed their work were paid promptly.
He noted that there were a lot of complaints from road contractors about delayed payments for work done.