Akuapem teenage girls schooled on ways to climb academic ladder

Teenage girls within the Akuapem enclave, particularly Mamfe, have been taken through the necessary rudiments to climb higher the academic ladder to become useful citizens.
The girls, who were there alone without their parents, were educated on the prevention of teenage pregnancy and other issues that would not stagnate their education.
Those, who had given birth while in school and, therefore, had to stay at home, would also be assisted to go back to school.
The Obaapa Development Foundation, a group consisting of queen mothers nationwide and other advocacy organisations, organised the event at Mamfe in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.
Teenage girls
The event, which was organised, in collaboration with the Mamfehene of Akuapem Traditional Area, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, brought together about 100 teenage girls from various junior and senior high schools within the communities in the area.
Addressing the girls, the Executive Director of the Obaapa Development Foundation and Afigya-Kwabre Nkosouhemaa, Nana Hemaa Awindor, said the foundation had three main segments of dealing with teenage pregnancy.
The first, she said, was advocacy to prevent pregnancy, how to deal with the pregnancy and how those pregnant girls could go back to school after delivery.
Nana Awindor explained that the teenage girls were also taught how to prevent pregnancy, adding that pregnancy should not occur before finding a solution to it.
In addition to that, the Executive Director of the foundation said the girls were taken through menstrual hygiene training even before their first menstruation period.
Those who become pregnant, Nana Awindor indicated, had to be taken care of through a special back to school project initiated by the foundation.
With regard to the mothers of the teenage girls, she said since most of the mothers normally became angry when their daughters got pregnant they, therefore, push them into child marriages.
End teenage pregnancies
The Mamfehene, Osabarima Sasraku, who was the chairman for the occasion, commended the foundation for taking that initiative, which, he said, would help the teenage school girls to put an end to teenage pregnancies while in school.
According to him, teenage school girls must always be in school but not at home due to pregnancies, describing such a worrying phenomenon as unacceptable.