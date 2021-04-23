Akuapem Poloo posts bail after two days in jail

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, alias Akuapem Poloo has been released from prison on bail pending the final determination of her appeal challenging the 90-day jail term handed her by the Accra Circuit Court.
Poloo after spending at least two days in jail satisfied the bail conditions of the court - the sum of Gh¢80,000 with three sureties and depositing her passport at the court's registry - today.
She is expected to address a press conference today at 5pm after she is processed for release from the Nsawam Female Prison.
Related Articles
Accra High Court grants convict Akuapem Poloo bail
Akuapem Poloo appeals 90-day jail sentence, files for bail
Why court jailed Akuapem Poloo 3 months for publishing obscene photos
Low spirits
According to her lawyer, Andrew Vortia, his client has lost weight and has been in very low spirits after she was transferred from the Osu Police Station to Nsawam.
He said her transfer had delayed her release because of some bureaucracies.
"I could see that her spirit is still very low, she appears very slim, pale but having seen part of her family, the lawyer, at least I believe by this time her spirit is getting up," Mr Vortia said in an interview with Joy FM.
He said the actress was grateful for the overwhelming support she had received from the public.
"She’s amazed about the support she has received since her case came up. She realized that more people are supporting her than those not supporting her", he noted.
Poloo was sentenced on April 16, 2021, by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Ms Christiana Mann, for publishing a nude picture of herself in which she was looking at her 7-year-old son.
She appealed the jail sentence on Monday (April 19, 2021) at the Accra High Court [Criminal Court 2 Division].
She also filed an application for bail (which has now been granted) pending the determination of her appeal.
Grounds of Appeal
Akuapem Poloo is premising her appeal on two grounds
Firstly, she argues that she was a first-time offender and therefore the Circuit Court should have considered her plea of guilty as a mitigating factor when imposing the sentence.
Secondly, the convicted actress argues that the trial judge should have imposed a fine on her instead of a custodial sentence.