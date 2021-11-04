Akuapem-Adawso: Police arrest persons for stripping two teenagers naked

The Police have arrested two persons for forcibly stripping two teenagers naked and publicly parading them on the streets of Akuapem-Adawso.
It is also alleged that the suspects severely assaulted the teenagers while parading them on the street on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the Akuapem North Municipality.
The victims were reportedly subjected to this abuse after they were accused of allegedly stealing ¢100 and a mobile phone.
A statement signed by the Director-General of Police’s Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the two victims were being sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for medical attention.
Psychologists have also been assigned to counsel the families of the victims.
The police also cautioned the public against “engaging in unlawful acts or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”