Ahmadiyya Mission Accra Zone holds health, preaching walk

Diana Mensah Mar - 23 - 2023 , 07:58

The male elders of the Accra Zone Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission have embarked on a health and preaching walk to sensitise the general public on the fundamental principles of Islam.

The exercise, known as Tabligh, was organised by the Darkuman Circuit of the association to share the message of Islam to the public through preaching of the word of Allah, singing of Islamic songs, while bearing messages, sharing books and pamphlets, and enjoying the benefits of physical exercise.

he group, also known as Majlis Ansarullah, which comprises male members aged 40 and above, started the walk from the Accra Zone Muslim Mission in Darkuman, and went through the streets of Fadama, Kokompe and Odorkor Official Town.

It was also attended by members of other circuits in the Greater Accra Majlis Ansarullah, namely Abossey Okai, Adenta-Madina, Nima and Achimota.

The association also handed awards to some members of the various districts who had contributed to the progress of the Accra Zone Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission.

Initiative

The National President of the men’s wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaji Majeed Saeed, said the initiative was to preach the second coming of the Messiah by sharing booklets that dealt with matters of Islam and other contemporary issues.

“Today, we’ve killed two birds with one stone; we’ve preached the gospel about the second coming of Jesus Christ and improved upon the health of the members of the association,” he said.

He said the exercise was not only centred on Muslims, saying: “There’s one God although we have diverse religions, but there’s the need to understand that God brought us into the world to worship him and to love one another and not hate anybody”.

He added that the exercise would be continuous to ensure that the world heard enough about the coming of the Messiah.

“We will ensure regular check-up and follow-ups on the people who received copies of the booklets to see if they need any more clarification from us, and to keep explaining our position to them,” he added.

Preaching Christ

The Greater Accra Regional Missionary Head of the sect, Sayeed Naimatullah Taier, said the preaching of the coming of the Messiah was no different compared to what Christians already knew.

“Today, Christians also await the coming of the Messiah, and the Ahmadiyya Muslim presents its Founder, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, on whom be peace, as the promised Messiah and Mahdi, the long-awaited Messiah,” he said.

He added that a simple way to prove that Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian was, indeed, the second coming of Jesus was to ascertain to the time he appeared.

“His coming vividly fulfils scriptures; he lived within the years of 1835 to 1908, and all Christian scholars believe that the year 1844 was the year regarding his coming and the prophecy is recorded in Luke 21: 24-27,” he added.

Mr Taier urged everyone to heed to the word of the prophet since prophecy was meant to come to pass and the prophecy of the second coming of Jesus Christ was fulfilled.

“Whenever a prophet says he is to come again, we would be mistaken to expect the same person.

Rather, God sends someone in his stead to come and perform a similar role,” he said.

He added that the public acceptance of the Messiah would help to bring about peace and prosperity unto the world.

Commendation

The Catechist of the Odorkor Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Daniel Dzunu, commended the elders for preaching about the coming of the Messiah.

“We have some things in common; you preached about the second coming of Jesus Christ, and we Christians also share the same ideology, and I am glad you invited us to be part of the Tabligh,” he said.

He advised the public to show love to one another irrespective of their background.